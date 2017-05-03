Hollywood star Dennis Quaid joined Ian on the show this morning to talk about his brand new movie ‘A Dog’s Purpose’. The movie, which opens this Friday, is a sentimental story about a dog’s life and subsequent re-incarnation and if you’re a dog lover, you may find yourself wiping away a little tear or two. (That’s code for bawling your eyes out by the way!) And not content with having one actor in the family, Dennis’s dogs also feature in this movie!

But, Dennis is no one-trick-pony – acting aside, he’s also a bit of a rock star in his spare time and he told Ian all about his band’s gig supporting ZZ Top and his love of Van The Man.

Finally, we couldn’t let him go without asking him about about that infamous Golden Globes moment

And you heard it here first – Dennis Quaid would like to apologise to the entire Irish nation for making an absolute hames of poor Saoirse Ronan’s name. Can we forgive him? Ah, go on then, we’ll let him away with it.....

Listen back to the full interview here: