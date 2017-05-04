You can't turn on the radio these days without hearing about Ireland's property crisis. Young professionals are struggling to get on the ladder, rental prices are through the roof and there's serious competition for every home that comes on the market. The Gift Grub microphones were able to capture some conversations in workplaces and homes around the country that might ring true....

Listen back here:

For more Gift Grub, tune into The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show every weekday morning from 7am.