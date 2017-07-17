Chris Quinn the club captain of Greystones Lawn Tennis Club had an eventful weekend. He headed to the Ladies’ Semi-Finals on Centre Court on Thursday and had thought about not using his tickets for Friday as he had to catch an early-evening flight back to Dublin.

In the end, he decided to go and watch the Ladies' Invitation Doubles match on Court No. 3 between Kim Clijsters/Rennae Stubbs and Conchita Martinez/Andrea Jaeger. At one point Kim Clijsters jokingly asked the crowd where she should serve to Martinez and when Chris’s joke reply was heard throughout the court he was invited onto the court to take a serve himself, which he did. It even involved a quick costume change has Chris wasn’t wearing white which is a must on the Wimbeldon courts.

He joined Ian on the show this morning to talk about the experience......