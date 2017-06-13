Liam Gallagher has been all over the news recently.

The outspoken frontman, who is never far from controversy, has made a triumphant return with his debut solo single ‘Wall of Glass’ and upcoming album ‘As You Were’.

He was in town on Saturday for his Irish date at The Olympia, which sold out in mere minutes and Iano sat down with him for a chat.

That was a great interview. As a radio DJ thanks for not talking all over it and letting him speak. Very funny! 😎 — Stephanie Lau Music (@sindydoll) June 13, 2017

Liam was in flying form and was looking rested and as stylish as you’d expect in a pattered kimono (or kimodo as he called it.)

When it comes to his well documented feud with fellow Oasis member and brother Noel Liam wasn't holding back.

While he admitted he missed him he also added, "I don't hate our kid, of course I miss being in Oasis, but when I say this it gets twisted into 'he's desperate to be in a band'."

Liam went on to clarify, "I'm not desperate to be in a band with someone that doesn't want to be in it with me, we move on."

It's plain to see that the feud between the pair is far from over, "Our kid milks it, and goes on as if I've stabbed his cat. We had an argument, the band split up because he wanted to go solo."

2 legends on the radio! Just made my day#asyouwere — grainne collins (@gribs567) June 13, 2017

He said he doesn't even have Noel's number and slagged him off for hanging around with Bono, "I'm a working class hero, not a working class traitor."

Liam admitted that he misses playing with Oasis and he especially misses the fans because "they were wild."

He also confessed his love of Irish audiences and his fondness for Guinness, adding that when he plays here "it feels like playing to home."

Listen to Ian's chat with Liam in full below: