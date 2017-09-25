With only two days to go until the presenter's Dare To Care dare, 'The Last Laugh' takes place in Number Twenty Two South Anne Street, he's getting a bit worried.

Being really funny is difficult (we're not joking), and Matt is finding that out first hand as he goes from a stand-up guy to a stand-up comedian.

To give the gig the best shot he can, Mr.Cooper has been experimenting with various genres of comedic delivery. His first attempt was a bit of improv. with his wife Aileen, but he ended up in a random role.

He looks at some other options like one-liners and observational, then chats about a few of the influences he's been studying (Dermot Whelan, Jimmy Carr, Bill hicks etc.).

But it's his channeling of keyboard lover, David O'Doherty, that made us smile most after a few dodgy 'dad jokes'.

Have a listen to his preparation in full here:

