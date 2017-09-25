Matt Cooper's Comedy Gala
With only two days to go until the presenter's Dare To Care dare, 'The Last Laugh' takes place in Number Twenty Two South Anne Street, he's getting a bit worried.
Being really funny is difficult (we're not joking), and Matt is finding that out first hand as he goes from a stand-up guy to a stand-up comedian.
To give the gig the best shot he can, Mr.Cooper has been experimenting with various genres of comedic delivery. His first attempt was a bit of improv. with his wife Aileen, but he ended up in a random role.
He looks at some other options like one-liners and observational, then chats about a few of the influences he's been studying (Dermot Whelan, Jimmy Carr, Bill hicks etc.).
But it's his channeling of keyboard lover, David O'Doherty, that made us smile most after a few dodgy 'dad jokes'.
Have a listen to his preparation in full here:
