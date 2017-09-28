All eyes were on Number Twenty Two, South Anne St., Dublin 2, yesterday evening as our very own "funnyman" Mr.Cooper took to the stage for his first (certainly not last) comedy set - seeing out his Dare To Care dare.

The gig was MC'd by the hilarious Joanne "I'm on fire" McNally, and featured an excellent line-up including a couple of more Today Fm-ers (Ziz O'Beirne + Al Porter), and Des "I'm more Irish than you" Bishop.

I myself was there to witness all the craic, along with the rest of the Today Fm crew, some of Matt's regular contributors and a couple'a more media moguls - some of whom were eager to offer their verdict.

Cal Thomas was disappointed that Matt never mentioned Trump, whereas Marian McKeone picked up on a little thing he does as he makes a funny, "I love the way your tongue comes out just before you deliver a punchline".

Nick Ferrari is "still recovering from the comedic seismic shock" at the venue, while Patrick Freyne, Jennifer Gannon, Paul Kimmage and Vincent Browne all add their own two cents. #wedemandadrugstest

Have a listen to their lol's, lmfao's and OMG's in full here:

