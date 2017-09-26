Every Tuesday, we dedicate this segment to the songs that bring you right back to a very specific time in your life - first love, exams, moving out from home, backpacking around the world, nights out, nights in, going to college, bad jobs, falling in love, falling out of love, weddings and babies.

Today's Milestone Music Moment was sent in by Ashling Charles from Dublin, with a tune that always reminds her (and her hubby) of a debate they had on New Year's Eve 1998...

They met by way of an old Irish tradition, where their friends were going out with each other and dragged them both out that night. They started to chat in a pub in Dundrum and hit it off from the first few sentences.

Before the the countdown began, they had a bet as to what song the DJ would play straight after midnight. Barry chose an obvious U2 number, whereas Ash thought outside the box, saying it HAD to be '1999' by Prince...and she was victorious.

Eleven years of marriage, and three kids later, both songs still make them smile.

You can listen to her milestone moment in full here:

If you've a milestone of your own, we'd love to speak to you. Email your story to breakfast@todayfm.com