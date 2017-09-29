It's been a historic week for the 'wesht' of Ireland as the new four-way highway, the M17, was officially opened (five months ahead of schedule we'll have you know).

While it's been a poignant transition for some old school fans, majority of motorists are ecstatic with the shortened route. Thirty minutes is a good chunk of time saved in fairness.

To get an update on what this will mean for the "Atlantic Corridor", Iano asked his buddy, and Minister for Transport, Paschal Donohoe in to explain all. There may even be a weekly slot on the horizon with 'Paschal's People's Panel'.

For the first installment, Paschal teamed up with Shane Ross and pocket-sized president Michael D, to give a broader view on the project.

Playboy of the western world, Dáithí Ó'Sé also popped in as he heard there was a sing-along happening in honour of what was, what is and what will be from here on in.

The lads warmed up the vocal chords and all took a verse of The Saw Doctors classic track 'N17' each. Could they be our newest boyband?? You heard it here first!

"I'd encourage everyone to use it often, coz it cost a half a billion lids".....

You can listen to the bants, and cover version in full here:

For more Gift Grub, tune into The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show every weekday morning from 7am.