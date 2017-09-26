With the race to host the 2023 Rugby World Cup in it's final stages, Leo Varadkar, along with some of Ireland's finest Rugby stars, hit London to submit their last presentation to TRY and secure the bid.

First up to wet the officials appetite was Ronan O'Gara, who had some powerful words, but lacked the drive to deliver them. Reading the wrong script doesn't help either, "ROG...ROG...ROG...that's Pauli'e line...".

To strengthen the proposal, 'Psycho' O'Connell takes the reigns and delivers some heart-pounding desire.

'Prime Minister' Varadkar steps up to the plate, but his lack of knowledge and lust isn't quite as stirring. Speaking of lust, Rob Kearney sexes things up with the prospect of some real-life Tinder.

Smooth talking Brian O'Driscoll takes the mic, but ends up talking about how great HE is - as appose to our nation.

Quinny Quinlan praises the hospital workers of Ireland, who will be up to their eyes with all the sledging, and Michael D is in the palm of their hands (well someone's hand).

O'Connell ends the debate with a very serious statement about making something disappear...

Have a listen to what the Gift Grub mics picked up at the presentation:

