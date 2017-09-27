With the secret producer (sshhhh) becoming a huge thorn in RTÉ's side, Joe Duffy fired up the phone lines over on Liveline to get people's reactions.

Ray D'Arcy and Miriam O'Calllaghan are first up to speak of the upset and attack on morale. They also take the opportunity to point the finger at a few suspects over in their headquarters.

Then out of the blue, the unknown renegade phones in to drop some massive bombshells live on air. Marty Morrissey, Aonghus McAnally and Marian Finucane.....how could ye????

With so much discontent across many sectors in Ireland at the minute, it was the perfect chance for a few more "secret" staff members to have their say; a Ryanair pilot, a Harvey Norman worker and a not-so-secret FAI coach, all offer some revelations of their own.

You can listen to the full coverage here:

