Ahh December...ya beaut!! The month where we all get some well deserved time off to celebrate our Lord's birthday *hallelujah*, make some promises for the new year (not that we'll keep them), and reflect on what's been happening since January.

It's also at this time of the year where the Breakfast Show hand over the power to YOU, the listener, as we ask you to do your own bit of reflecting, and give us your top choices from 2017. And there's lots of goodness to choose from.

We have sixteen categories, covering a broad spectrum of topics, and we want you to have your say. All you have to do is fill out the form below and submit it before 12pm, on Monday, the 11th of December.

As a little 'Thank You' (let's call it a sweetener), we will be giving away x5 prodigious prize packs to five lucky entrants (x1 each).

The packs consist of the following:

A Breakfast Show shower radio

Tickets to a Gift Grub Show of your choice (nationwide)

The new U2 album - Songs of Experience

x3 of Ireland's best-selling books from 2017, including: Oh My God What a Complete Aisling by Sarah Breen & Emer McLysaght, The President's Glasses by Peter Donnolly, and How To Deal With Poxes by Aoife Dooley.

We will announce the winners on our special, two hour results show on Wednesday, the 13th of December. We can't wait to see what ye come up with.

You didn't have to vote in a General Election *YAY*, and now you get to vote in the best poll throughout the land *DOUBLE YAY*

Go for it.....