2017...what a year!! Soooooo much happened; we had things like "this is not a joke, Moonlight has won Best Picture" (good man Warren Beatty), the Gardaí breath test scandal, the "Dessie Swim", Mayweather vs McGregor #MAYMAC, the lads going bonkers in Ballyragget, Irish female ref Joy Neville becomes World Referee Of The Year, Brian Dobson hung up his RTÉ News boots, the secret producer leaks, then everyone became obsessed with unicorns and doughnuts - and that's only the tip of the iceberg.

We asked our listeners to give us their favourites of the year, and they answered in their thousands. So here's what the people of Ireland loved the most...

IRISH WOMAN OF THE YEAR - KATIE TAYLOR

It's always a case of ladies first, and with this powerhouse, that's the only position she knows. The "Bray Bomber" had an amazing year after turning pro. She beat German Nina Meinke in an intercontinental bout earlier in the year, then on October 28th, she claimed her first world professional title after defeating Argentina's Anahi Esther Sanchez in Cardiff - claiming the WBA Lightweight belt on a score of 99-90. 135lbs of agility, speed and power!! A deserved win for the lady responsible for raising awareness for women's boxing worldwide.

IRISH MAN OF THE YEAR - LEO VARADKAR

On June 2nd, at the age of 38, Leo became the youngest person to ever hold the office. He is also the first openly gay, and member of an ethnic minority to hold the position of Taoiseach - traits which he said, "I will not let these define me", but they do convey the change in Ireland, and how he has brought a new approach to the table. This along with his love of social media (selfies and a couple of embarrassing tweets), being a fitness fanatic, and his bromance with the Canadian Prime Minister (which we have a look at in more detail in the Gift Grub category), all make him a loveable character and the new-age leader we need. Fair play to ya Leo!!

MOMENT OF THE YEAR - HURRICANE OPHELIA

Ophelia...a name sure never to be forgotten by anyone who was in Ireland in mid October of 2017. The country was on high alert as the strongest storm ever recorded on the Eastern Atlantic hurtled it's way towards us. The nation was constantly checking online platforms and apps for 'LIVE' storm movement, and that cucumber-esque thermal image will forever be etched in all of our minds. It was a very sad time too as roughly 300,000 people were left without power, thousands experienced flood and wind damage, and worst of all, three people lost their lives. R.I.P

IRISH SONG OF THE YEAR - 'BEAR CLAWS' BY THE ACADEMIC

Indie rockers Craig Fitzgerald, Dean Gavin, and brothers Matt & Stephen Murtagh formed the band back in 2013, but it was 2017 which saw them put their stamp on the music world. The Westmeath men came in for a live session on our buddy The Louise Duffy Show early in the year, and it was this recording which gave them huge exposure. This resulted in a global record deal, travelling the world, and now, The Breakfast Show listener's Irish Song Of The Year. It was a massive year for the lads, and with their debut L.P out on January 12th of next year, we cannot wait to see what's in store. Here they are in action:

BINGEWATCH OF THE YEAR - STRANGER THINGS

Let me start by giving this series a big bualadh bos, as this is the second-year-in-a-row it has won the category. Again, it won by a country mile. This is a huge testament to an amazing show, and well recognised by our listeners. If you're not too familiar with the show, it was created by Netflix last year and caused mass hysteria on it's release, with millions upon millions glued to their screens. It is set in a small, eerie town in America in 1983. The storyline centres around a child who goes missing under peculiar circumstances. The release of a second series in October has added even more interest. Have a goo at what it's like here:

SOAP OF THE YEAR - EMMERDALE

Created by Kevin Laffan back in October 1972, Emmerdale (Farm) is always battling it out against the likes of Hollyoaks, Corrie and all the gang over in the Eastend, but today there's no need for a scrap, as the Sugden, Bates, Tate, Windsor and Dingle families claimed first spot in our poll. God bless the Yorkshire Dales!!!

MOVIE OF THE YEAR - DUNKIRK

This was the only winner that came as a bit of a surprise to us. Now I'm not saying we thought it was a bad movie, but it wouldn't have been our first choice - but sure what do we know!? The film was written, directed and co-produced by Christopher Nolan, in a piece of work described as "his greatest" by many critics. It depicts the Dunkirk Evacuation of World War II and is the highest grossing WWII movie of all time, taking in $525 million worldwide. Harry Styles made his debut acting role in it (and wasn't actually that bad), and we also saw Irish actors, and friends of the Breakfast Show, Cillian Murphy and Barry Keoghan strut their stuff.

SONG OF THE YEAR - DESPACITO - LUIS FONSI FT DADDY YANKEE (+ THE BEEBS)

Meaning "Slowly" in English, Despacito is a single by Peurto Rican singer Luis Fonsi and features his Puerto Rican buddy, rapper Daddy Yankee (of Gasolina fame). Originally released back in January, the infectious track was given a hint of a remix by a little known Canadian artist named Justin (Bieber I think he's called). Justin's stamp on the reggaeton-pop track made it a global phenomenon, becoming the first song primarily in Spanish to top the Billboard Top 100 since "Macarena" back in 1996. It spent 15 weeks at number one here in Ireland, and on August 4th, the official music video for the song became the most viewed YouTube video of all time with 3 billion views (it now has 4.4 billion). It is also the most streamed song ever with 5 billion streams.What has ensued is people of the world losing their sh*t when it comes on, Irish people looking awkward as feck as they try to dance to it, and Justin forgetting the words on numerous occasions.

All together lads..."Pasito a pasito, sauve sauvecito..."

GIG OF THE YEAR - COLDPLAY AT CROKE PARK

Easily one of the most anticipated gigs of the year, the spectacle put on by Chris Martin and his crew had people saying it was the best gig they had EVER been at! They played a 23-song setlist with a perfect mix of old and new material. Not only were the acoustics amazing, it was the xylobands (illuminating wristbands) which took the show to another level. The radio frequency bands were handed to revellers as they entered, and changed colours in time to the music. It was a photographers paradise with social media exploding #instadream Gold is the only colour that matters today lads.....

EMOJI OF THE YEAR - THE 'CRYING LAUGHING' FACE

It seemed to be a no-brainer for our listeners, as this much loved, and dangerously over-used, emoji reigned supreme. It covers a multitude of topics, and can sum up a twenty line message with one icon. It can be awkward when you accidentally send it as a reply to bad news, or something morbid though, "ehhh what's that face about??". We love you crying laughing emoji, but I do feel sorry for the aubergine and two hands up with lines over them emojis.

GIFT GRUB OF THE YEAR - WHEN LEO MET JUSTIN

We've already mentioned the Taoiseach as our man of the year, and now he's involved in this prestigious category too. We'll never forget how he (and most of the country) fell in love with Justin Trudeau during his state visit. Quirky socks, runs in the park and a bromance the likes we don't think we've ever witnessed before. The Gift Grub microphones were secretly placed, and picked up snippets of his time in Ireland. Hilarious stuff. Listen in full HERE

IRISH SPORTS MOMENT OF THE YEAR - GALWAY WINNING THE ALL-IRELAND HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP

On the first Sunday in September, Galway defeated Waterford by three points to win the first Liam McCarthy cup in 29 years, a win the county is still celebrating. The tribesmen made sure the west was awake, as Joe Canning popped over an unbelievable winning point. It just had to be him. This image of Galway manager Mícheál Donoghue handing the trophy to his dad Miko sums up what it means...

BOOK OF THE YEAR - OH MY GOD WHAT A COMPLETE AISLING

Aisling is 28, has been going out with John for seven years, and all she wants to do is get that elusive ring on her finger. When John fails to make that happen, the title character breaks off the shackles, and decides it's time for a change. We spoke to authors Sarah Breen & Emer McLysaght a couple of months back (which you can listen to here), and since then they have secured a deal for two more books and a movie!! The book is tipped to sell over 40,000 copies this year and we cannot wait for the future installments.

ALBUM OF THE YEAR - DIVIDE BY ED SHEERAN

Released on March 3rd, Divide spent a whopping 21 weeks at No.1 spot on the Irish Album Charts. In it's first week of release, 16 of the 20 songs from the album made up the Top 20 in the UK Charts...just incredible. It seems his full year off the radar was exactly what he needed, as his return, with a double-drop of his two tracks Shape of You & Castle on the Hill nearly broke the internet. The album has already sold over 10 million copies, and is now the best in our books too. There wasn't mush of a Divide in out opinions on this one *gets coat*

BREAKFAST SHOW MOMENT OF THE YEAR - IANO IN A WEDING DRESS

On the 20th of September, as the second Wedding Dress Wednesday took place (with thanks to creator and Breakfast Show hero Shauna "Shazza" O'Reilly), in conjunction with Today FM's "Dare2Care" campaign, Ian Dempsey did the unthinkable. It had been hinted at by a few listeners, but as time went on, the pressure mounted, and Iano finally gave in...he would do it...he'd wear a wedding dress.He went the full hog!! Have a look at it all here

AND FINALLY...

PREDICTION FOR 2018 - GENERAL ELECTION

A General Election. This was the general consensus of our listeners, and you never know...it could happen. Brexit will tighten the screw a bit, but what about poor Frances Fitzgerald? She'll be raging!! At least they had a peaceful Christmas.

Thanks a mill for all the votes. Let's see what 2018 holds....