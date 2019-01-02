We want you to win BIG this January with Today FM and The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show with DEMPSEY’S DOUBLE!

Have you ever found yourself shouting at the radio when Ian asks a listener a really easy question?

Well here’s your chance to see just how much you know and turn that knowledge into cash this January with Dempsey’s Double.

Every morning from Jan 7th on The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show, one lucky listener will have the chance to win thousands.

For each question you get right we will double your money. You can stop whenever you like and take your cash but get one question wrong ... and you lose it all!

Register now here