There's no denying the impact Disney movies have had on the world. They are a staple of most childhoods and are hugely popular all over the globe.

So it's no surprise that Disney saw an opportunity to connect with a new audience with the introduction of live action remakes of some of their classics.

Disney hits such as The Jungle Book, Beauty and the Beast and Cinderella have all received the live action treatment, with many more on the way. This year will see the release of Dumbo and The Lion King in the new format.

However it seems another Disney classic has been given the go ahead for a live action remake: The Hunchback of Notre Dame. The film follows the title character, Quasimodo, on a quest to be accepted into society.

The revamped version will reportedly be call Hunchback and will pull from both the 1996 animated film and the original Victor Hugo novel.

While no cast members have officially been confirmed, Deadline report that Josh Gad, who voices Olaf in Frozen, will voice the part of Quasimodo.