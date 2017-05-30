And we're back! Yes its that time of year again, so we're putting on our thinking caps and getting ourselves ready for the Eason Spelling Bee, 2017.

Alison Curtis will be our roving reporter this year from each of the provincial finals, with Dermot and Dave hosting the All Ireland final from the capital, in June.

The nationwide competition is part of an overall Eason literacy and reading initiative to encourage and inspire children to develop their spelling and pronunciation skills. Over the years, the competition has helped school children gain a greater appreciation of words in a fun and educational way. Now in its 7th year, the Eason Spelling Bee is a magnificent incentive for school children to get into reading, and there are some super prizes on offer.

The competition starts out with registered schools holding their own in-school bee to find their school champion. The Spelling Bee team then travel around the country to hold the County Final Bees, which then leads to four Provincial Finals culminating in the All-Ireland final on June 20th.

The All-Ireland winning school will receive a collection of books for their library to the value of €7,500 and the winner themselves will be awarded a goodie package full of books worth €500 and the prestigious title of the 2017 Eason Spelling Bee champion.

This will be your one-stop-shop for all things 'Bee' related, so stay tuned for some laughs, loads of craic and some seriously clever kids.

Yo can also keep abuzz with all the 2017 Spelling Bee news as it happens, on www.easons.com/spellingbee and @easons #EasonSpellingBee

