The highly anticipated 2019 John Lewis Christmas advert has been released

This year's festive campaign shows a dragon called Edgar who unintentionally sparks chaos in a village with his fiery Christmas excitement.

Bastille frontman Dan Smith provides the vocals for this year's ad, with a cover of REO Speedwagon's 80's anthem I Can't Fight This Feeling.

The ad reportedly cost around €9 million.

John Lewis says this year's story is all about the magic of friendship, and how one thoughtful gesture can make all the difference.