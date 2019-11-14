TodayFM
Watch: The 2019 John Lewis Christmas Ad Is Here!

Niall Colbert
Niall Colbert

7:43 AM - 14 Nov 2019

The highly anticipated 2019 John Lewis Christmas advert has been released

This year's festive campaign shows a dragon called Edgar who unintentionally sparks chaos in a village with his fiery Christmas excitement.

Bastille frontman Dan Smith provides the vocals for this year's ad, with a cover of REO Speedwagon's 80's anthem I Can't Fight This Feeling.

The ad reportedly cost around €9 million.

John Lewis says this year's story is all about the magic of friendship, and how one thoughtful gesture can make all the difference.

 

