TodayFM
Mairead Ronan

On air now

Mairead Ronan

12 PM-2 PM
Actor And Comedian Niall Tóibí...

News

Actor And Comedian Niall Tóibín Has Died

Kim Buckley
Kim Buckley

12:24 PM - 13 Nov 2019

Actor and comedian Niall Tóibín has passed away age 89.

His family says he died in Dublin early today after a long illness.

He starred in Ballykissangel, Veronica Guerin and The Clinic and was awarded an IFTA Lifetime Achievement Award in 2011.

In 2010, he was honoured with a Doctor of Arts degree from UCC and in 2015, he was awarded the freedom of Cork city.

He is predeceased by his wife, Judy, and is survived by his children Sean, Muireann, Aisling, Sighle and Fiana and his seven grandchildren.

RTE recently commissioned a documentary on his life from filmmaker Brian Reddin for broadcast later this year.

 

Read more about

Dead Niall Toibin

You might like

Man Killed In Stabbing Inciden...

News

News

Man Killed In Stabbing Incident On O'Connell Street In Dublin
Irish Woman Found Dead At Aust...

News

News

Irish Woman Found Dead At Austrian Ski Resort
One Person Dead Following M50...

News

News

One Person Dead Following M50 Crash
29 Year Old Man Appears In Cou...

News

News

29 Year Old Man Appears In Court Over Drogheda Drug Seizure

Most Popular

Robbie Benson joins St Patrick...
Sport

Robbie Benson joins St Patrick's Athletic from Dundalk
David Villa to retire from foo...
Sport

David Villa to retire from football at the end of the season
Pat Smullen honoured at Cartie...
Sport

Pat Smullen honoured at Cartier Awards

Live: Title

Now playing

00:00:00 / 00:00:00
Added to queue
Removed from queue

On Air

Share

Share

Up next

Episode title
Show
Duration

You currently have no podcasts in your queue.

Go to podcasts

On Air

Mairead Ronan

Mairead Ronan

12 PM-2 PM

Share

Up next

Fergal D'Arcy

Fergal D'Arcy

2 PM-4:30 PM

Share

The Last Word with Matt Cooper

The Last Word with Matt Cooper

4:30 PM-7 PM

Share

Ed's National Anthems

Ed's National Anthems

7 PM-10 PM

Share

The Paul McLoone Show

The Paul McLoone Show

10 PM-12 AM

Share

Overnight

Overnight

12 AM-5 AM

Share

Early Breakfast with Paula Mac...

Early Breakfast with Paula MacSweeney

5 AM-7 AM

Share

The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show

The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show

7 AM-9 AM

Share

Dermot & Dave

Dermot & Dave

9 AM-12 PM

Share

Mairead Ronan

Mairead Ronan

12 PM-2 PM

Share

Listen Live

00:00:00 / 00:00:00

Share on