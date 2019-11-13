Actor And Comedian Niall Tóibín Has Died

Actor and comedian Niall Tóibín has passed away age 89.

His family says he died in Dublin early today after a long illness.

He starred in Ballykissangel, Veronica Guerin and The Clinic and was awarded an IFTA Lifetime Achievement Award in 2011.

In 2010, he was honoured with a Doctor of Arts degree from UCC and in 2015, he was awarded the freedom of Cork city.

He is predeceased by his wife, Judy, and is survived by his children Sean, Muireann, Aisling, Sighle and Fiana and his seven grandchildren.

RTE recently commissioned a documentary on his life from filmmaker Brian Reddin for broadcast later this year.