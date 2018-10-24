With Westlife announcing their comeback tour, it's fair to say a few die hard fans have come out of the wood works. Their teenage obsession seems to have been reignited and they are once again consumed by the thought of the four lads.

But are they as committed as fans in The Dominican Republic are? While we are aware that sounds like there is a very loyal Westlife fan base in the Carribbean, unfortunately that is not the case.

There is, however, a man who's love for basketball player Michael Jordan knows no boundaries. The unnamed man went to Front Family Tattoo in Santo Domingo to get a rather intricate piece done on his back.

Yeah. That is a full back tattoo of Michael Jordan's infamous No. 23 jersey.

In a video posted yesterday by the tattoo artist who created the tattoo, you can see the finished piece in all it's glory.

The story was picked up by numerous news stations across America and has received mixed reaction online.

The artist even has a video of him on the phone to who he claims is THE Michael Jordan on his Instagram story. What a baller.