Brighton Pride was one of the highlights of the weekend, with thousands of people turning out to celebrate. The much anticipated return of Britney Spears was a hot topic and people were not left disappointed by the pop star's performance.

Brighton Pride.... all 57,000 of you are perfectly beautiful. Heard it was a record breaking turnout!!! Thank you for a fabulous show...my fabulous fans. I love you all 🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈 pic.twitter.com/Os1dxf5R52 — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) August 4, 2018

Unfortunately, Britney got a bit confused and forgot where she was performing. After her opening number the singer, unaware her mic was still on, frantically asked a back up dancer "Where are we?", before addressing the crowd.

Britney Spears yelling “where are we?! What’s up Brighton Pide!” last night is my new favourite thing

I witnessed such an icon, icons don’t need to know where they are pic.twitter.com/K9LITv6SIY — Katherine Couch✨ (@Housesofnoodles) August 5, 2018

After a wobbly start, Britney ended up pulling it out of the bag and put on a whopper show for the 57,000 fans. But some people think the real star of the show was her sign language interpreter. The woman signed all of Britney songs with absolute sass and star quality.

Shout out to the amazing Sign Language interpreter at the @britneyspears show last night #brightonpride pic.twitter.com/uT7AItqfKj — Alfie Ordinary (@AlfieOrdinary) August 5, 2018

Britney will bring her Piece of Me Tour to the 3 Arena on August 20th.