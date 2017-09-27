There are some sore hoops in the office today lads!

Dermot & Dave's Tour de Pants cycle took place yesterday with 55 cyclists (and Sean from the Dermot & Dave team on a girls bike) hitting the road to make their way from Adare to Cahir, all to raise vital funds for Dare To Care and the Irish Cancer Society.

There was a massive show of support all along the gruelling 76km cycle, which the lads said really helped them along, so fair play to everyone who came out to shout their support at our wonderful cyclists!

The most incredible thing is the amount of money they managed to raise on the day.

The Tour de Pants raised a whopping €20,000 for Dare To Care in one day.

So a MASSIVE thank you to everyone who pitched in, from the stewards, to the bike marshals, to the physios - THANK YOU!

If you want to get involved it's not too late.

Now we need YOU to get involved.

Join us in the fight against cancer by creating your own fundraiser and setting your own targets.

G'wan, raise money for a very worthy cause and have some craic while you do it.







You can also text DARE TO 50300 to donate €4.00

Text costs €4. Irish Cancer Society will receive a minimum of €3.25. Service Provider: LIKECHARITY. Helpline: 076 6805278.