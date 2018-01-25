Early Breakfast's Top 20 Movie Villains
Darth Vader has beaten Hannibal Lecter and Harry Potter's Voldemort to be named the greatest film villain of all time.
The Dark Knight's Joker came second in the online poll conducted by Empire Magazine's website.
We on the Early Breakfast decided to do our own little survey and here's are our Top 20 Movie Villains. I can't believe what made #1... scaredy cats!
- The Child Catcher from Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
- Annie Wilkes in Misery played by Kathy Bates
- Hans Landa, Ingloriuos Basterds
- The Joker in Batman
- Chucky
- Pennywise from IT
- Ming the Merciless from Flash Gordon
- Jaws the Shark
- Jaws from James Bond
- Smaug from The Hobbit
- The young lad from The Butcher Boy
- Freddy Kruger
- Megatron from Transformers
- Buffalo Bill from Silence of the Lambs
- Spike from Gremlins
- Professer Umbridge from Harry Potter
- Frank Costello from The Departed
- Hans Gruber from Die Hard
- Scar from The Lion King
- Jafar from Aladdin