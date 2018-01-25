Scaredy cats!

Darth Vader has beaten Hannibal Lecter and Harry Potter's Voldemort to be named the greatest film villain of all time.

The Dark Knight's Joker came second in the online poll conducted by Empire Magazine's website.


We on the Early Breakfast decided to do our own little survey and here's are our Top 20 Movie Villains. I can't believe what made #1... scaredy cats!

 

  1. The Child Catcher from Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
  2. Annie Wilkes in Misery played by Kathy Bates
  3. Hans Landa, Ingloriuos Basterds
  4. The Joker in Batman
  5. Chucky
  6. Pennywise from IT
  7. Ming the Merciless from Flash Gordon
  8. Jaws the Shark
  9. Jaws from James Bond
  10. Smaug from The Hobbit
  11. The young lad from The Butcher Boy
  12. Freddy Kruger
  13. Megatron from Transformers
  14. Buffalo Bill from Silence of the Lambs
  15. Spike from Gremlins
  16. Professer Umbridge from Harry Potter
  17. Frank Costello from The Departed
  18. Hans Gruber from Die Hard
  19. Scar from The Lion King
  20. Jafar from Aladdin