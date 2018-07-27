GAA has gone global in the latest edition of Vogue Paris.

This month, the French trend-setting publication features this picture of Offaly man Oisin Murphy looking match fresh!

Will this be a new trend around the world? We certainly hope so!

It gets a huge thumbs up from Kerry GAA fashionista Paul Galvin:

Dermot & Dave then asked the question, is it ever acceptable to wear a GAA jersey off the pitch and people had some very opinionated responses.

'NEVER. They smell so bad. Like really bad, even when someone is clean

'No jerseys are acceptable lads. Not football not rugby not gaa'

'Going on a trip to the sun last month and saw a family . The father and son had matching Kerry jerseys while the mother and daughter wore pink Kerry gaa jerseys on the plane. No comment.'

'Have ye ever noticed there is always a Mayo man in a jersey at every sporting event in the world? Grand Prix - Mayo man in crowd, Tour de France - Mayo jersey in crowd, even the fecking Olympics!

'I think that normalising the wearing of GAA jerseys would remove the sense of county pride when you take the Jersey out of the wardrobe on match day and the ensuing putting it on ritual.'

In relation to the GAA jerseys - we’re heading to a baseball game in New York next week on our holidays and the kids (15, 13 & 10) are looking to wear their Kilkenny jerseys!!! As a Tipp woman it’s hard to take but the things you do for motherhood!!! “Love the show!!” Elaine xx.