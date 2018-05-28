Dublin's Tim Chadwick has spent the past year writing and listening to music, focusing on who he wants to be as an artist. With his brand new single 'Weakness', we're certain he's figured that out.

'Weakness' is a catchy tune that combines elements of pop tradition with rock, soul and gospel.

If you want to see him live, and we recommend you do, he's taking to the stage at Dublin's Unitarian Church on August 24th. For more info on this and everything else, head over to Tim's Facebook.