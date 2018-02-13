It's the biggest day of the year, if you're in college in NUIG or GMIT.

Donegal Tuesday is here, where thousands of students head for The Hole in The Wall pub to celebrate one of Ireland's most beloved counties.

What started out as a celebration for Donegal has fast become a county appreciation day, where folk from across this beautiful country wear their county jerseys and belt out tunes such as 'The Hills of Donegal' and other Irish classics.

The antics take place in the back hall of the famous bar in Eyre Square in Galway, with lines forming from early morning.

If you need some inspiration as to what song you should be singing, have a look at our list of county songs below.

So without further ado here are the songs we most associate with where we hail from!

Limerick: Horse Outside

Wexford: Wexford, Dancing at the Crossroads

Mayo: Green and Red of Mayo

Donegal: The Hills of Donegal

Clare: My Lovely Rose of Clare

Laois: Lovely Laois (although on Laois wanted to replace that with 'the Wonderfully Popular Place' sung to the air of 'Lilt with the totally tropical taste!'

Sligo: World of Our Own

Cork: Banks of my own lovely lee



Monaghan: Hit The Diff



Leitrim: Lovely Leitrim

Antrim: Green Glens of Antrim

Armagh: Boys from the County Armagh

Cavan: Come Back Paddy Reilly to Ballyjamesduff

Derry: Town I Loved So Well

Down: Star of the County Down

Dublin: Raglan Road

Fermanagh: An t-Oilean Ur

Galway: Galway Bay

Kerry: An Poc Ar Buile

Kildare: Road To Kildare

Kilkenny: Rose Of Mooncoin

Tipperary: Slievenamon

Louth: The Wee County

Offaly: The Offaly Rover

Longford: The Marquee in Drumlish

Meath: Never Been To Meath

Tyrone: No Place Like Home County Tyrone

Westmeath: The Bachelor-Joe Dolan

Wicklow: The Wild Wicklow Hills

Waterford: The Old Dungarvan Oak

Carlow: Follow Me Up To Carlow

And to finish on a joke we've got - Roscommon: (Ros)common People from Pulp