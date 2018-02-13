It's Donegal Tuesday! But What Is It?
It's the biggest day of the year, if you're in college in NUIG or GMIT.
Donegal Tuesday is here, where thousands of students head for The Hole in The Wall pub to celebrate one of Ireland's most beloved counties.
What started out as a celebration for Donegal has fast become a county appreciation day, where folk from across this beautiful country wear their county jerseys and belt out tunes such as 'The Hills of Donegal' and other Irish classics.
The antics take place in the back hall of the famous bar in Eyre Square in Galway, with lines forming from early morning.
This is the queue at 10am for #DonegalTuesday in Eyre Square, Galway this morning. Oh and it's 1 degree! #DermotAndDave @DermotTodayFM @DaveTodayFM pic.twitter.com/miKDiKGYcR— Today FM (@TodayFM) February 13, 2018
If you need some inspiration as to what song you should be singing, have a look at our list of county songs below.
So without further ado here are the songs we most associate with where we hail from!
Limerick: Horse Outside
Wexford: Wexford, Dancing at the Crossroads
Mayo: Green and Red of Mayo
Donegal: The Hills of Donegal
Clare: My Lovely Rose of Clare
Laois: Lovely Laois (although on Laois wanted to replace that with 'the Wonderfully Popular Place' sung to the air of 'Lilt with the totally tropical taste!'
Sligo: World of Our Own
Cork: Banks of my own lovely lee
Monaghan: Hit The Diff
Leitrim: Lovely Leitrim
Antrim: Green Glens of Antrim
Armagh: Boys from the County Armagh
Cavan: Come Back Paddy Reilly to Ballyjamesduff
Derry: Town I Loved So Well
Down: Star of the County Down
Dublin: Raglan Road
Fermanagh: An t-Oilean Ur
Galway: Galway Bay
Kerry: An Poc Ar Buile
Kildare: Road To Kildare
Kilkenny: Rose Of Mooncoin
Tipperary: Slievenamon
Louth: The Wee County
Offaly: The Offaly Rover
Longford: The Marquee in Drumlish
Meath: Never Been To Meath
Tyrone: No Place Like Home County Tyrone
Westmeath: The Bachelor-Joe Dolan
Wicklow: The Wild Wicklow Hills
Waterford: The Old Dungarvan Oak
Carlow: Follow Me Up To Carlow
And to finish on a joke we've got - Roscommon: (Ros)common People from Pulp