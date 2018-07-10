For this week's Play Irish Artist we have Jafaris, a Dublin based singer, rapper, song writer, and actor.

The multi-talented 22-year-old started out as a dancer before pursuing music, and along the way he also landed the role of Ngig on John Carney's Sing Street.

Following last year's Velvet Cake EP, Jafaris has been chosen as one of the artists for Three's #MadeByMusic campaign with his track If You Love Me.

This week on Lost in Music, Ed will be playing Found My Feet, the lead single from his upcoming debut album which is due for release later this year. The video was released last week and you can check it out below.

You can see Jafaris at Longitude this weekend when he takes to the stage on Friday.

If you would like your song to be considered for Play Irish Artist, send it to katebh@todayfm.com