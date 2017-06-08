It's been been sixty-odd years since Maureen O'Hara & John Wayne steamed into 'Castletown' train station in the opening scenes of the John Ford classic 'The Quiet Man'. However, time as only seen love for the film grow as tourists and film buffs can still be found visiting the iconic landmark each and every day.

The station, which is actually called Ballyglunin, was occupied until the mid-2000s but despite the care of the local community, has fallen into disrepair and the roof simply won't last another winter.

The Ballyglunin Community Development Charity, who lease the station from Iarnrod Eireann, have launched a crowd funding campaign to raise €30,000 for a new roof. After only a few days, they've raised over €6,000 and received world-wide attention. So much so, Liam Neeson got in touch yesterday to lend his support.

Neeson got in touch with the community to officially over his support to the campaign, commenting:

"I have been a professional actor for over 40 years, and during that time I have had the great fortune to have made over 70 films with many world renowned directors. Of all those directors, I would say 60 of them have said that John Ford's, The Quiet Man, is in their top 5 list of favorite and influential films. The movie has become part of Irish folklore and is justifiably and rightly called a Classic film.

The Ballyglunin train station in Co. Galway played a significant part in that film. The station is now showing its age, and requires urgent repair. We must save this iconic building, otherwise it will be lost.

Please help save this important part of our film heritage by donating what you can to Fundit.ie or www.ballyglunin.com. Thank you." - Liam Neeson

If you want to donate to the campaign, you can do so by clicking on either of the links above. Rewards for donating include a lapel pin, a plant at the station with your name on it or you can even use the station for parties and weddings!

We need your help to save The Quiet Man train station. Please donate by visiting https://t.co/JNijKkokhU https://t.co/fut50bkZ9t — Quiet Man Station (@BallygluninRail) May 22, 2017

They must hit their goal of €30,000 by June 28th or all money must be returned and this iconic train station could deteriorate beyond saving.