Kids are apparently becoming more anxious and stressed and fearful of failure, and social media has a lot to do with it.

According to Matthew Syed in today’s Irish Daily Mirror, young people are surrounded by airbrushed pictures of perfect lives in a digital age free of blemishes. Apparently, the problem has got so bad that children are afraid to put their hands up in class, for fear of being wrong.

We need to start showing our children that failure is GOOD – how can you ever learn if you’ve never made mistakes? Serena Williams says that it’s the difficult times that makes you into a champion, and she’d know.

I wondered; if you could go back and talk to your younger self, what advice would you give? Mine would be don’t cut your own hair, and don’t worry – believe it or not, having a big arse would actually be cool some day.

Here’s what the listeners of the Early Breakfast Show had to say (and my advice to my younger self seems rather flippant, and pales in comparison to some of these great points.)

Don’t smoke and be yourself

Life is good. Not always, but mostly. And when it is not so good, be assured it will get better.

Work hard in school but come on – don’t kill yourself.

Keep exercise, eating well, and healthy living in balance. The older you get, the more you’ll understand why.

You are not the Gallaghers. The dirty jacket, silly haircut and smoking will literally never get you laid.

If you are alone, you won’t always be, unless you want to be. If you don’t want to be alone, make the effort!

Socialise more, but put money away for when the kids arrive!

Your parents truly love you and want the best for you. Listen to them... they really do know better!

Stop watching so much TV. Read more.

Try not to be so gullible

Don't let others judge your worth; they will never judge you higher than themselves so you'll always be second best. And be considerate to others.

You will have a tendency toward complacency. Resist this.

Sing more. This life needs all the music it can get.

Start every day with a positive mental attitude and a happy thought, having a glass half full attitude makes for a far happier life than the alternative!

Forgive. And forgive again. You may never forget, but for your own sake, forgive. And try to forget.

Don’t take yourself so seriously all the time. Belly laugh as much as you can!

Stop worrying, it’s big enough.

I'd tell my younger self to wash more and exercise more! The girls will love the muscles

There’s always someone worse off than me - get on with it

You can't truly love someone else until you love yourself first. If you can do that, you remove many barriers that will come your way in life.

Paula my parents told me I could be a doctor, solicitor or engineer. I tell the kids to figure out what they love to do in life and then figure out how to get paid to do it.

Don’t be afraid to tell someone you love him or her... as long as you really do.

Love many, trust few, when you’re going down the river you paddle your own canoe.

The people who tell you your dreams are crazy and you should get a real job will still be stuck in the same place they are 10 years from now. You don’t have to be, so keep pursuing your dreams and never give up.

If you like a guy and all ever wants to do is smooching ETC (I think I know what you’re trying to say here) then he is not someone who will ever make you his girlfriend. There’s so much more to guys and relationships!

Paula, I'd tell my younger self...stay on the shelf until you find the right person for you. Being on the shelf happy is better than being in the wrong cupboard with someone unhappy

Sing like you're in the shower. Dance like no one's looking. Shag like you're being filmed!