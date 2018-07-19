Apparently Donald Trump has told Theresa May that she should "sue the EU".

Am, what?!

What's the worst advice you've ever been given? Being told that a Lily Allen-style fringe would suit me was the worst I've ever had. I'm a big Lily fan so off I trotted to the hairdresser, and burst into tears with the blunt monstrosity of a hack job staring back at me from the front of my face.

I feel a bit better though, having read some of the terrible advice dished out to the listeners of The Early Breakfast:

“I was told, you know, there really is no such thing as cheating if you aren't married. And I, the fool, listened!”

A manager told me I had to choose between my family and my job, and that I should choose my job. Apparently 40 hours a week isn't enough, you need to spend 60 hours working to get ahead in life. No thanks. Changed jobs, much happier!

“Buy a house. It'll be the best decision you ever make! This was 2006. Worst decision I've ever made!”

“GET A CREDIT CARD! Fail.”

“I was advised that I wasn’t really college material in school. I now have a PhD. I knew what I was capable of and I am livid that some jumped up career guidance teacher thought it was okay to say that to a teenager.”

“Just have kids, you'll work out how to afford them later.”

“Morning Paula, when I was 4/5 heading to school with my older brother, he told me to cross the road and I’d be safe… as there was a ambulance a couple of cars behind. As you can guess I got knocked down! Thankfully it was only a little bump, but my brother said that I was grand and dragged me to school and told me never to tell my parents, coz he would be in big trouble. That was great advice from my big responsible and wiser brother… thanks Paul!” - Gary

“I was told on day of my Junior Cert that I shouldn't be there as all I'd end up doing is breaking stone in a quarry. I am now a plant manager!”

“Any rom-com eve gives out terrible advice - harass the woman you want with unwanted, over the top romantic gestures until she falls in love with you. NO!”

“Hi Paula. Get married, you’re 34 now… she will do! Says my brother whose marriage lasted 6 months, divorce took 5 y years!”

“Was offered a job that was to mean better progression in work. Spoke to friends and they told me I would be mad not to take it. Hate it and want to leave and should have stayed out in my other role!” - Trevor from Naas

“Paula. Worst advice… my brother telling me that it's not that high and you well make it not problem. 2 mins later… dislocated knee and broken ankle!” - Paul

“Worst advice was to try sushi. I tried and regurgitated!”

“Schedule all your college courses at 8 am, then you've got the rest of the day to relax! Made approximately 5 lectures all year. FAIL!”

“Paula, does it count as advice when older boys tell you it's a good idea to take a leak on an electric fence when you're about 8?” - Niall in Tipp

“Hi Paula, do Arts in college. Literally no jobs in it… and I get reminded every day by the parents!”

“ A friend recommended I get pregnant to 'seal the deal' with my boyfriend. (I did not follow this advice)”