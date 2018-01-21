  1. Harlem-Bill Withers
  2. Native New Yorker-Odyssey
  3. Junie-Solange
  4. Family Affair-Mary J Blige
  5. Am I Wrong-Anderson Paak
  6. Unbuild It-The 2 Bears
  7. Automatic-The Pointer Sisters (Get Down Edits Mix)
  8. All I Do-Stevie Wonder
  9. Don’t You Know I Love You-Star Quake
  10. What’s Going On-Marvin Gaye
  11. Express Yourself-James Perri
  12. Ain’t No Mountain High Enough-Inner Life
  13. Midnight Mouse-Mighty Mouse
  14. Dream On-Gino Soccio
  15. Get Innocuous-LCD Soundsystem
  16. Lucky-Donna Summer
  17. Tutti Frutti-New Order
  18. Roy Keane-Brame & Hamo
  19. Stoned Love-The Supremes (Tom Moulton Mix)
  20. Your Love-Frankie Knuckles
  21. Give Me Love-Cerrone
  22. Dorian-Jimmy Rouge
  23. Southern Freez-Freeez
  24. Cabrio Mango-COEO
  25. Looking Up To You-Michael Wycoff
  26. Cheaters-Teengirl Fantasy (John Talabot Mix)
  27. Jacaranda Skies-Joe Morris
  28. Set It Out-Omar S
  29. Comme Une Oiseau Qui S’Envole-Grace Jones
  30. Specialise In Love-Sharon Brown