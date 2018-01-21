The Beat Goes On Playlist 21st Jan '18
- Harlem-Bill Withers
- Native New Yorker-Odyssey
- Junie-Solange
- Family Affair-Mary J Blige
- Am I Wrong-Anderson Paak
- Unbuild It-The 2 Bears
- Automatic-The Pointer Sisters (Get Down Edits Mix)
- All I Do-Stevie Wonder
- Don’t You Know I Love You-Star Quake
- What’s Going On-Marvin Gaye
- Express Yourself-James Perri
- Ain’t No Mountain High Enough-Inner Life
- Midnight Mouse-Mighty Mouse
- Dream On-Gino Soccio
- Get Innocuous-LCD Soundsystem
- Lucky-Donna Summer
- Tutti Frutti-New Order
- Roy Keane-Brame & Hamo
- Stoned Love-The Supremes (Tom Moulton Mix)
- Your Love-Frankie Knuckles
- Give Me Love-Cerrone
- Dorian-Jimmy Rouge
- Southern Freez-Freeez
- Cabrio Mango-COEO
- Looking Up To You-Michael Wycoff
- Cheaters-Teengirl Fantasy (John Talabot Mix)
- Jacaranda Skies-Joe Morris
- Set It Out-Omar S
- Comme Une Oiseau Qui S’Envole-Grace Jones
- Specialise In Love-Sharon Brown