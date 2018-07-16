The Beat Goes On Playlist Sat 14th July '18
- Let Me Down Easy-Rare Pleasure
- Love Don’t You Go Through No Changes On Me-Sister Sledge
- Time For A Change-Benita
- I Need Your Lovin’-Teena Marie
- Spaceships-Rejjie Snow
- Master Blaster (Jammin)-Stevie Wonder
- I’ve Seen That Face Before-Grace Jones
- Funky Nassau-The Beginning Of The End
- Dominoes-Donald Byrd (Live Version)
- Am I Wrong-Anderson Paak
- Rocket Love-Stevie Wonder
- Good Intentions-Erica Cody
- Move On Up-Curtis Mayfield
- I’m The Baddest Bitch In The Room-Norma Jean Bell (Moodymann Mix)
- Roy Keane-Brame & Hamo
- Everybody-The Jacksons (Opolopo Mix)
- Get Myself Together-Luther Vandross (Louie Vega Mix)
- Fate-Chaka Khan
- Like It Is-COEO
- All I Do-Stevie Wonder
- I’m In Love With You-Carol Dionne
- Let’s Stay Together-Margie Joseph
- Keep It Together-Kraak & Smaak feat. Luxxury
- Off My Mind-Moon Boots
- One True Light-Crazy P
- We Gotta Hit It Off-Millie Jackson (Alkalino Edit)
- Common Thief-Vicki Sue Robinson (Superprince Edit)
- I’m Free-London Gospel Choir (Yam Who & Alan Dixon Mix)
- Summer Came My Way-Greg Wilson
- I Ain’t Gonna Stand For It-Stevie Wonder
- Inside Out-Odyssey
- Hit Or Miss-Change
- So In Love With You-Leroy Hutson
- Lately-Stevie Wonder