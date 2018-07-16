 

  1. Let Me Down Easy-Rare Pleasure
  2. Love Don’t You Go Through No Changes On Me-Sister Sledge
  3. Time For A Change-Benita
  4. I Need Your Lovin’-Teena Marie
  5. Spaceships-Rejjie Snow
  6. Master Blaster (Jammin)-Stevie Wonder
  7. I’ve Seen That Face Before-Grace Jones
  8. Funky Nassau-The Beginning Of The End
  9. Dominoes-Donald Byrd (Live Version)
  10. Am I Wrong-Anderson Paak
  11. Rocket Love-Stevie Wonder
  12. Good Intentions-Erica Cody
  13. Move On Up-Curtis Mayfield
  14. I’m The Baddest Bitch In The Room-Norma Jean Bell (Moodymann Mix)
  15. Roy Keane-Brame & Hamo
  16. Everybody-The Jacksons (Opolopo Mix)
  17. Get Myself Together-Luther Vandross (Louie Vega Mix)
  18. Fate-Chaka Khan
  19. Like It Is-COEO
  20. All I Do-Stevie Wonder
  21. I’m In Love With You-Carol Dionne
  22. Let’s Stay Together-Margie Joseph
  23. Keep It Together-Kraak & Smaak feat. Luxxury
  24. Off My Mind-Moon Boots
  25. One True Light-Crazy P
  26. We Gotta Hit It Off-Millie Jackson (Alkalino Edit)
  27. Common Thief-Vicki Sue Robinson (Superprince Edit)
  28. I’m Free-London Gospel Choir (Yam Who & Alan Dixon Mix)
  29. Summer Came My Way-Greg Wilson
  30. I Ain’t Gonna Stand For It-Stevie Wonder
  31. Inside Out-Odyssey
  32. Hit Or Miss-Change
  33. So In Love With You-Leroy Hutson
  34. Lately-Stevie Wonder