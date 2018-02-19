 

  1. Back To Life-Soul II Soul
  2. Appletree-Erykah Badu
  3. Because Of Me-The Avalanches
  4. I Wanna Be Your Lover-Prince (Dimitri From Paris Mix)
  5. Spaceships-Rejjie Snow
  6. Walking In Rhythm-The Blackbyrds
  7. Baby Be Mine-Michael Jackson
  8. Lonely Town, Lonely Street-Bill Withers (Deelicious Edit)
  9. Yah Mo Be There-James Ingram
  10. California Soul-Marlena Shaw
  11. Good Intentions-Erica Cody
  12. Kathmandu-Fehdah
  13. No Scrubs-TLC
  14. Lose Your Love-Joe Goddard
  15. Sullom Voe-Mix & Fairbanks
  16. It’s More Fun To Compute-Joey Negro
  17. Don’t Turn It Off-40 Thieves
  18. Unputdownable-Roisin Murphy (Prosumer Mix)
  19. Girlfriend Is Better-Talking Heads (Bit Funk Edit)
  20. Tonite-LCD Soundsystem
  21. Roy Keane-Brame & Hamo
  22. Need You Tonight-Punkin Machine
  23. Ooh What A Life-The Gibson Brothers (Gerd Janson Mix)
  24. Everything She Wants-Wham
  25. Cabrio Mango-COEO
  26. All I Do-Stevie Wonder
  27. Lait De Coco-Maya
  28. Smooth Operator-Sade
  29. Put Me Thru-Anderson Paak
  30. Make Me Believe In You-Patti Jo
  31. A Love Bizarre-Sheila E
  32. Take Me With You-Prince
  33. Typical-Nightmares On Wax feat. Jordan Rakei
  34. Trouble Man-Marvin Gaye
  35. Pray For Me-Kendrick Lamar & The Weekend
  36. Empire State Of Mind-Alicia Keys