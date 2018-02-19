The Beat Goes On Playlist Sat 17th Feb '18
- Back To Life-Soul II Soul
- Appletree-Erykah Badu
- Because Of Me-The Avalanches
- I Wanna Be Your Lover-Prince (Dimitri From Paris Mix)
- Spaceships-Rejjie Snow
- Walking In Rhythm-The Blackbyrds
- Baby Be Mine-Michael Jackson
- Lonely Town, Lonely Street-Bill Withers (Deelicious Edit)
- Yah Mo Be There-James Ingram
- California Soul-Marlena Shaw
- Good Intentions-Erica Cody
- Kathmandu-Fehdah
- No Scrubs-TLC
- Lose Your Love-Joe Goddard
- Sullom Voe-Mix & Fairbanks
- It’s More Fun To Compute-Joey Negro
- Don’t Turn It Off-40 Thieves
- Unputdownable-Roisin Murphy (Prosumer Mix)
- Girlfriend Is Better-Talking Heads (Bit Funk Edit)
- Tonite-LCD Soundsystem
- Roy Keane-Brame & Hamo
- Need You Tonight-Punkin Machine
- Ooh What A Life-The Gibson Brothers (Gerd Janson Mix)
- Everything She Wants-Wham
- Cabrio Mango-COEO
- All I Do-Stevie Wonder
- Lait De Coco-Maya
- Smooth Operator-Sade
- Put Me Thru-Anderson Paak
- Make Me Believe In You-Patti Jo
- A Love Bizarre-Sheila E
- Take Me With You-Prince
- Typical-Nightmares On Wax feat. Jordan Rakei
- Trouble Man-Marvin Gaye
- Pray For Me-Kendrick Lamar & The Weekend
- Empire State Of Mind-Alicia Keys