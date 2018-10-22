The Beat Goes On Playlist Sat 20th Oct '18
- Dominoes-Donald Byrd (Live Version)
- Rapture-Blondie (The Reflex Edit)
- Falling In Love-Surface
- Judge Not-The Phenomenal Handclap Band (Ray Mang Special Disco Mix)
- Can’t Fake The Feeling-Geraldine Hunt
- Touch Me-Fonda Rae
- Run River-Mozez (Ray Mang Mix)
- She Can’t Love You-Chemise
- I Think I’ll Call It Morning-Gil Scott Heron
- Say When-Danny G & The Major 7ths feat. Osmojam
- Dancer-Gino Soccio
- Vertigo-Jkriv feat. Adeline
- Lucky-Donna Summer
- Plaything-Roisin Murphy
- Holiday-Roy Ayers (Ben Rau Meta Mix)
- Antinat-Lauer
- Computer Controlled-Deadbots
- Finder-Ninetoes
- Mangwana-Faze Action feat. Zeke Manyika
- Give Me Your Love-Sylvia Striplin (Young Pulse Edit)
- Feel It-Arle & L’Tric (Art Of Tones Modern Disco Mix)
- Sucker For A Pretty Face-West Phillips
- Only You-Steve Monite
- Han Jan-Peggy Gou
- Automatic-The Pointer Sisters (Get Down Edits Mix)
- Slide-Escort
- Morning Child-4 Hero
- Entity-Mr Marvin
- Fantasy-Earth, Wind & Fire
- Every Kinda People-Robert Palmer (Joey Negro Mix)