  1. Dominoes-Donald Byrd (Live Version)
  2. Rapture-Blondie (The Reflex Edit)
  3. Falling In Love-Surface
  4. Judge Not-The Phenomenal Handclap Band (Ray Mang Special Disco Mix)
  5. Can’t Fake The Feeling-Geraldine Hunt
  6. Touch Me-Fonda Rae
  7. Run River-Mozez (Ray Mang Mix)
  8. She Can’t Love You-Chemise
  9. I Think I’ll Call It Morning-Gil Scott Heron
  10. Say When-Danny G & The Major 7ths feat. Osmojam
  11. Dancer-Gino Soccio
  12. Vertigo-Jkriv feat. Adeline
  13. Lucky-Donna Summer
  14. Plaything-Roisin Murphy
  15. Holiday-Roy Ayers (Ben Rau Meta Mix)
  16. Antinat-Lauer
  17. Computer Controlled-Deadbots
  18. Finder-Ninetoes
  19. Mangwana-Faze Action feat. Zeke Manyika
  20. Give Me Your Love-Sylvia Striplin (Young Pulse Edit)
  21. Feel It-Arle & L’Tric (Art Of Tones Modern Disco Mix)
  22. Sucker For A Pretty Face-West Phillips
  23. Only You-Steve Monite
  24. Han Jan-Peggy Gou
  25. Automatic-The Pointer Sisters (Get Down Edits Mix)
  26. Slide-Escort
  27. Morning Child-4 Hero
  28. Entity-Mr Marvin
  29. Fantasy-Earth, Wind & Fire
  30. Every Kinda People-Robert Palmer (Joey Negro Mix)

 