The Beat Goes On Playlist Sat 27th Jan '18
- The Ghetto-Donny Hathaway (Dimitri From Paris Mix)
- Tomorrow-Nightmares On Wax (feat. LSK)
- Til The End-Curtis Harding
- Shoes-Bobby Bland
- Bonita Applebum-A Tribe Called Quest
- Be Thankful For What You’ve Got-William De Vaughan
- Got To Give It Up-Marvin Gaye
- Sweet Cheeks-Raf Rundell
- A Love Bizarre-Sheila E
- Black Man In A White World-Michael Kiwanuka
- Eloise (Lean Into The Water)-Brian Deady
- I Want To Make It With You-Bobbie Houston
- Hooked On You-Cerrone
- It Makes You Forget (Itgehane)-Peggy Gou
- Fo Ya-Jimmy Rouge
- It’s More Fun To Compute-Joey Negro
- Wicked Game-Chris Isaac (Trentemoller Mix)
- State Of Confusion-Honey Dijon
- Roy Keane-Brame & Hamo
- In The Dark-Eli Escobar Feat. Nomi Ruiz
- Heartbreaker-Crazy P
- Yah Mo Be There-James Ingram (Dr Packer Edit)
- Love Strong-Moon Boots
- All Over Your Face-Ronnie Dyson
- 1981-COEO
- High Times-Marcus Marr
- Girls & Boys-Prince
- Only You-Steve Monite
- The 70’s Theme-James Perri
- Feel About U-Disco Tech
- Maybe It’s My Nature-Wyvern Lingo
- Typical-Nightmares On Wax feat. Jordan Rakei
- Memory Lane-Minnie Riperton
- Si T’es Mal Dans Ta Peau-Koko Ateba