  1. The Ghetto-Donny Hathaway (Dimitri From Paris Mix)
  2. Tomorrow-Nightmares On Wax (feat. LSK)
  3. Til The End-Curtis Harding
  4. Shoes-Bobby Bland
  5. Bonita Applebum-A Tribe Called Quest
  6. Be Thankful For What You’ve Got-William De Vaughan
  7. Got To Give It Up-Marvin Gaye
  8. Sweet Cheeks-Raf Rundell
  9. A Love Bizarre-Sheila E
  10. Black Man In A White World-Michael Kiwanuka
  11. Eloise (Lean Into The Water)-Brian Deady
  12. I Want To Make It With You-Bobbie Houston
  13. Hooked On You-Cerrone
  14. It Makes You Forget (Itgehane)-Peggy Gou
  15. Fo Ya-Jimmy Rouge
  16. It’s More Fun To Compute-Joey Negro
  17. Wicked Game-Chris Isaac (Trentemoller Mix)
  18. State Of Confusion-Honey Dijon
  19. Roy Keane-Brame & Hamo
  20. In The Dark-Eli Escobar Feat. Nomi Ruiz
  21. Heartbreaker-Crazy P
  22. Yah Mo Be There-James Ingram (Dr Packer Edit)
  23. Love Strong-Moon Boots
  24. All Over Your Face-Ronnie Dyson
  25. 1981-COEO
  26. High Times-Marcus Marr
  27. Girls & Boys-Prince
  28. Only You-Steve Monite
  29. The 70’s Theme-James Perri
  30. Feel About U-Disco Tech
  31. Maybe It’s My Nature-Wyvern Lingo
  32. Typical-Nightmares On Wax feat. Jordan Rakei
  33. Memory Lane-Minnie Riperton
  34. Si T’es  Mal Dans Ta Peau-Koko Ateba