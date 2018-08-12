The Beat Goes On Playlist Sat 4th Aug '18
- Higher Ground-Stevie Wonder
- Take A Left-Joseph Malik
- Rock Steady-Aretha Franklin
- Send Him Back-The Pointer Sisters (Pilooski Edit)
- Where I’m From-Mathman & The Hypnotic Brass Ensemble (feat. DJ Tuki)
- Subways-The Avalanches
- Like Sugar-Chaka Khan
- Give It To Me Baby-Rick James
- Fantastic Man-William Onyeabor
- Ella Weez-Leroy Hutson
- What Do You See In Her-Inell Young
- Bad Bad News-Leon Bridges
- My Forbidden Lover-Chic (Dimitri From Paris Mix)
- Calling Out-Sophie Llyod feat. Dame Brown
- Destiny-The Joubert Singers
- Work It Out-Karizma
- Lonely Town, Lonely Street-Bill Withers (Deelicious Edit)
- Sunshine Of Your Love-Spanky Wilson
- Gimme Shelter-The Rolling Stones (V’s Edit)
- Going Back To My Roots-Richie Havens
- Latin Thing-St Germain
- Stand On The Word-The Celestial Choir
- Taste Of Bitter Love-Glady’s Knight & The Pips (Joey Negro Mix)
- Non Stop Boogie-Ritual
- Dance To The Music-Sly & The Family Stone
- Armed & Extremely Dangerous-First Choice
- Get Myself Together-Luther Vandross
- Mangwana-Faze Action feat. Zeke Manyika
- I’m In Love-Carol Dionne
- Easy To Love-Leo Sayer
- Devil Inside-Yesking
- Outstanding-The Gap Band
- Baby I’m Scared Of You-Womack & Womack