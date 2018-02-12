The Beat Goes On Playlist Sun 11th Feb '18
- Modern Love-David Bowie
- Take Me With You-Prince
- Home-LCD Soundsystem
- Boys In The Better Land-The Fontaines
- Start-The Jam
- Meet You There-R.S.A.G
- We Got A Love-Shit Robot feat. Reggie Watts
- Operator-Lapsley (DJ Koze Mix)
- Overpowered-Roisin Murphy
- Typical-Nightmares feat. Jordan Rakei
- Umi Says-Mos Def
- Like No Other-Feather
- I Wanna Be Like You-Ibeyi
- Wide Open-The Chemical Brothers feat. Beck
- Sullom Voe-Mix & Fairbanks
- Ain’t No Stopping Us Now-Risco Connection
- Little Fluffy Clouds-The Orb
- Pull Up To The Bumper-Grace Jones (Joey Negro Mix)
- Computer Love-Kraftwerk
- Andromeda-Gorillaz feat. D.R.A.M
- Everybody’s Coming To My House-David Byrne
- Good Name-William Onyeabor
- Jeeper Creeper-Sinkane
- Make It Rain-O Emperor
- Emotional Rescue-The Rolling Stones
- Good Lovin-Pillow Talk
- Chilled Milk-Booka Brass Band
- Why-Carly Simon
- Cranes In The Sky-Solange
- Timmy’s Prayer-Sampha
- Just The Two Of Us-Bill Withers & Grover Washington
- Maybe It’s My Nature-Wyvern Lingo
- Nothing-Loah
- Cling Film-David Kitt
- Wishing On A Star-Paul Weller
- Tell Me-Joan As Policewoman
- Your Freedom Is The End Of Me-Melanie De Biasio
- The Look Of Love-Dusty Springfield
- You’ve Made Me So Very Happy-Lou Rawls