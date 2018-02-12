  1. Modern Love-David Bowie
  2. Take Me With You-Prince
  3. Home-LCD Soundsystem
  4. Boys In The Better Land-The Fontaines
  5. Start-The Jam
  6. Meet You There-R.S.A.G
  7. We Got A Love-Shit Robot feat. Reggie Watts
  8. Operator-Lapsley (DJ Koze Mix)
  9. Overpowered-Roisin Murphy
  10. Typical-Nightmares feat. Jordan Rakei
  11. Umi Says-Mos Def
  12. Like No Other-Feather
  13. I Wanna Be Like You-Ibeyi
  14. Wide Open-The Chemical Brothers feat. Beck
  15. Sullom Voe-Mix & Fairbanks
  16. Ain’t No Stopping Us Now-Risco Connection
  17. Little Fluffy Clouds-The Orb
  18. Pull Up To The Bumper-Grace Jones (Joey Negro Mix)
  19. Computer Love-Kraftwerk
  20. Andromeda-Gorillaz feat. D.R.A.M
  21. Everybody’s Coming To My House-David Byrne
  22. Good Name-William Onyeabor
  23. Jeeper Creeper-Sinkane
  24. Make It Rain-O Emperor
  25. Emotional Rescue-The Rolling Stones
  26. Good Lovin-Pillow Talk
  27. Chilled Milk-Booka Brass Band
  28. Why-Carly Simon
  29. Cranes In The Sky-Solange
  30. Timmy’s Prayer-Sampha
  31. Just The Two Of Us-Bill Withers & Grover Washington
  32. Maybe It’s My Nature-Wyvern Lingo
  33. Nothing-Loah
  34. Cling Film-David Kitt
  35. Wishing On A Star-Paul Weller
  36. Tell Me-Joan As Policewoman
  37. Your Freedom Is The End Of Me-Melanie De Biasio
  38. The Look Of Love-Dusty Springfield
  39. You’ve Made Me So Very Happy-Lou Rawls