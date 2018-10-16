The Beat Goes On Playlist Sun 14th Oct '18
- I Feel Love-Donna Summer
- Controversy-Prince
- Tranz-Gorillaz
- High Pressure Days-The Units (Rory Phillips Mix)
- He Is The Voice I Hear-The Black Madonna
- Don’t Need It Now-Le Boom
- Out The Window-Confidence Man (Andrew Weatherall Mix)
- Someone Great-LCD Soundsystem
- Our Lips Are Sealed-Fun Boy Three
- The Promise You Made-Cock Robin
- When Love Breaks Down-Prefab Sprout
- Lessa Lit A Candle For Me-David Kitt
- Everybody’s Coming To My House-Davd Kitt
- Labyrinth-Tuff City Kids feat. Annie
- Operator-Lapsley (DJ Koze Mix)
- Love Action-The Human League
- Sister-Tracey Thorne feat. Corinne Bailey Rae
- Atomic Bomb-Hot Chip
- Ancora Tu-Roisin Murphy
- Phonographe-Stephen Richards
- Summer Came My Way-Greg Wilson feat. TheReynolds
- Go!-Public Service Broadcasting
- Love Is The Drug-Grace Jones
- Soul Man-Sam & Dave (The Reflex Edit)
- You’re Wondering Now-Amy Winehouse
- Bam Bam-Sister Nancy
- Wake Up-Kormac feat. Bajka
- Love Will Set You Free-Carrie Cleveland
- Kong-Neneh Cherry
- I Walk The Earth-King Biscuit Time
- Nervous Tics-Maribou State feat. Holly Walker
- Gold Junkies-Melanie De Biasio
- To The End-Blur feat. Francoise Hardy
- Ballade De Melodie Nelson-Serge Gainsbourg
- Space Song-Beach House
- Until You Come Back to Me (That’s what I’m Gonna Do)-Aretha Franklin
- Crying Just Fine-Brian Deady
- River-Leon Bridges
- Nothing Can Change This Love-Sam Cooke