  1. I Feel Love-Donna Summer
  2. Controversy-Prince
  3. Tranz-Gorillaz
  4. High Pressure Days-The Units (Rory Phillips Mix)
  5. He Is The Voice I Hear-The Black Madonna
  6. Don’t Need It Now-Le Boom
  7. Out The Window-Confidence Man (Andrew Weatherall Mix)
  8. Someone Great-LCD Soundsystem
  9. Our Lips Are Sealed-Fun Boy Three
  10. The Promise You Made-Cock Robin
  11. When Love Breaks Down-Prefab Sprout
  12. Lessa Lit A Candle For Me-David Kitt
  13. Everybody’s Coming To My House-Davd Kitt
  14. Labyrinth-Tuff City Kids feat. Annie
  15. Operator-Lapsley (DJ Koze Mix)
  16. Love Action-The Human League
  17. Sister-Tracey Thorne feat. Corinne Bailey Rae
  18. Atomic Bomb-Hot Chip
  19. Ancora Tu-Roisin Murphy
  20. Phonographe-Stephen Richards
  21. Summer Came My Way-Greg Wilson feat. TheReynolds
  22. Go!-Public Service Broadcasting
  23. Love Is The Drug-Grace Jones
  24. Soul Man-Sam & Dave (The Reflex Edit)
  25. You’re Wondering Now-Amy Winehouse
  26. Bam Bam-Sister Nancy
  27. Wake Up-Kormac feat. Bajka
  28. Love Will Set You Free-Carrie Cleveland
  29. Kong-Neneh Cherry
  30. I Walk The Earth-King Biscuit Time
  31. Nervous Tics-Maribou State feat. Holly Walker
  32. Gold Junkies-Melanie De Biasio
  33. To The End-Blur feat. Francoise Hardy
  34. Ballade De Melodie Nelson-Serge Gainsbourg
  35. Space Song-Beach House
  36. Until You Come Back to Me (That’s what I’m Gonna Do)-Aretha Franklin
  37. Crying Just Fine-Brian Deady
  38. River-Leon Bridges
  39. Nothing Can Change This Love-Sam Cooke