  1. Shout To The Top-The Style Council
  2. As-Stevie Wonder
  3. If I Could Only Be Sure-Nolan Porter
  4. Chains-Blacks & Blues
  5. Be That Way Sometimes-Nina Simone (The Reflex Edit)
  6. Glad To Know You-Chaz Jankel (Greg Wilson Edit)
  7. Only Love Can Break Your Heart-Saint Etienne (Andrew Weatherall Mix)
  8. Back To Life-Soul II Soul
  9. Alphabet Street-Prince
  10. Essential Four-Soulwax
  11. Yah Mo Be There-James Ingram feat. Michael McDonald
  12. Arms Length-UNKLE
  13. Pour La Vie-Voilaaa feat. Pat Kalla
  14. Taj Mahal-Jorge Ben
  15. Black Times-Seun Kuti feat. Carlos Santana
  16. Psycho Killer-Talking Heads
  17. All The Way-Confidence Man
  18. Wordy Rappinghood-Tom Tom Club
  19. Alles-Perel
  20. Computer Love-Kraftwerk
  21. Getting Away-Electronic (Greg Wilson Edit)
  22. How Long-Lipps Inc
  23. All Will Be-Ships
  24. Wide Open-The Chemical Brothers feat. Beck
  25. Sound & Vision-David Bowie
  26. I’ve Seen That Face Before-Grace Jones
  27. There Will Always Be This Love-David Kitt feat. Margie Jean lewis
  28. Take ‘Em Up-Shit Robot feat. Nancy Whang
  29. Hounds Of Love-Kate Bush
  30. Listen-Baxter Dury
  31. Dopamine If I Do-Ghostpoet
  32. Wherever-Halo Maud
  33. Je T’aime..Moi Non Plus-Serge Gainsbourg/Jane Birkin
  34. Just Dumb Enough To Try-Father John Misty
  35. Wichita Lineman-Villagers
  36. Beyond-Leon Bridges
  37. Holes Mercury Rev