The Beat Goes On Playlist Sun 22nd Apr '18
- Shout To The Top-The Style Council
- As-Stevie Wonder
- If I Could Only Be Sure-Nolan Porter
- Chains-Blacks & Blues
- Be That Way Sometimes-Nina Simone (The Reflex Edit)
- Glad To Know You-Chaz Jankel (Greg Wilson Edit)
- Only Love Can Break Your Heart-Saint Etienne (Andrew Weatherall Mix)
- Back To Life-Soul II Soul
- Alphabet Street-Prince
- Essential Four-Soulwax
- Yah Mo Be There-James Ingram feat. Michael McDonald
- Arms Length-UNKLE
- Pour La Vie-Voilaaa feat. Pat Kalla
- Taj Mahal-Jorge Ben
- Black Times-Seun Kuti feat. Carlos Santana
- Psycho Killer-Talking Heads
- All The Way-Confidence Man
- Wordy Rappinghood-Tom Tom Club
- Alles-Perel
- Computer Love-Kraftwerk
- Getting Away-Electronic (Greg Wilson Edit)
- How Long-Lipps Inc
- All Will Be-Ships
- Wide Open-The Chemical Brothers feat. Beck
- Sound & Vision-David Bowie
- I’ve Seen That Face Before-Grace Jones
- There Will Always Be This Love-David Kitt feat. Margie Jean lewis
- Take ‘Em Up-Shit Robot feat. Nancy Whang
- Hounds Of Love-Kate Bush
- Listen-Baxter Dury
- Dopamine If I Do-Ghostpoet
- Wherever-Halo Maud
- Je T’aime..Moi Non Plus-Serge Gainsbourg/Jane Birkin
- Just Dumb Enough To Try-Father John Misty
- Wichita Lineman-Villagers
- Beyond-Leon Bridges
- Holes Mercury Rev