The Beat Goes On Playlist Sun 23rd Dec '18
- Life During Wartime-Talking Heads (Live Version)
- Rip It Up-Orange Juice
- Start-The Jam
- Wordy Rappinghood-Tom Tom Club
- How Long-Lipps Inc
- Electric Blue-New Jackson
- When The Going Is Smooth & Good-William Onyeabor
- Only You-Tame Impala feat. Theopilus London
- Like No Other-Feather
- Valerie-Amy Winehouse (acoustic version)
- Knocks Me Of My Feet-Stevie W onder
- Unforgettable-Aretha Franklin
- Pure Imagination-Gene Wilder
- Bizarre Love Triangle-New Order (Shep Pettibone Mix)
- It Makes You Forget-Peggy Gou (Ithegane)
- Paper Planes-M.I.A (DFA Mix)
- Oh Baby-LCD Soundsystem (Lovefingers Mix)
- Situation-Yazoo
- I Heard It Through The Grapevine-The Slits
- Modern Love-David Bowie
- Winter In The Sun-The Fontaines DC
- Moody-ESG
- Sign O’ The Times-Prince
- Am I Wrong-Anderson Paak
- Gagarin-Public Service Broadcasting
- Sexual Healing-Hot 8 Brass Band
- Chilled Milk-Booka Brass Band
- Integrity-Kamasi Washington
- Happy Man-Jungle
- Harvest Moon-Poolside
- Melancholy Hill-Gorillaz
- Everything She Wants-Wham
- Outside-George Michael
- I Knew You Were Waiting For Me-Aretha Franklin/George Michael
- Somebody To Love-George Michael
- Father Figure-George Michael
- Praying For Time-George Michael
- Freedom 90!-George Michael
- Last Christmas-Wham