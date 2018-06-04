  1. All My Friends-LCD Soundsystem
  2. Girlfriend Is Better-Talking Heads
  3. Girls & Boys-Prince
  4. Oh My-Natalie Prass
  5. Feelin Love-Paula Cole (Pyschemagik Mix)
  6. Get To This (You’ll Get To Me)-Leroy Hutson
  7. Move On Up-Curtis Mayfield
  8. Since I Left You-The Avalanches
  9. Humility-Gorillaz feat. George Benson
  10. Han Jan-Peggy Gou
  11. White Lines-Grandmaster Flash
  12. I Wanna Be Like You-Ibeyi
  13. Ride On Baby-William Onyeabor
  14. This Must Be The Place (Naive Melody)-Talking Heads
  15. All Will Be-Ships
  16. Nothing But Love-I Am The Cosmos
  17. 45:33-LCD Soundsystem
  18. Caught In A Wave-Simian Mobile Disco feat. The Deep Throat Choir
  19. Time Don’t Wait-Louie Vega feat. Toni C
  20. Atomic Bomb-Hot Chip
  21. Slippery People-Talking Heads
  22. Pleasure-Le Galaxie
  23. Half-Light (Night Version)-George Fitzgerald feat. Tracey Thorne
  24. Dreams-Fleetwood Mac (Gigamesh Mix)
  25. Swoon-The Chemical Brothers (Lindstrom & Prins Thomas Mix)
  26. Burning Down The House-Talking Heads
  27. Miami-Baxter Dury
  28. Bonnie & Clyde-Serge Gainsbourg
  29. Wherever-Halo Maud
  30. Inside & Out-Feist
  31. Ocean-Goldfrapp feat. Dave Gahan
  32. I Can’t Give Everything Away-David Bowie
  33. Lost-Natalie Prass
  34. To Be Loved-Joan As Police Woman
  35. New York-St Vincent
  36. I Say A Little Prayer-Aretha Franklin
  37. Without You-Tobias Jesso Junior
  38. Navigate-The Hedge Schools
  39. Under The Pressure-The War On Drugs

 

 