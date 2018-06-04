The Beat Goes On Playlist Sun 3rd June 2018
- All My Friends-LCD Soundsystem
- Girlfriend Is Better-Talking Heads
- Girls & Boys-Prince
- Oh My-Natalie Prass
- Feelin Love-Paula Cole (Pyschemagik Mix)
- Get To This (You’ll Get To Me)-Leroy Hutson
- Move On Up-Curtis Mayfield
- Since I Left You-The Avalanches
- Humility-Gorillaz feat. George Benson
- Han Jan-Peggy Gou
- White Lines-Grandmaster Flash
- I Wanna Be Like You-Ibeyi
- Ride On Baby-William Onyeabor
- This Must Be The Place (Naive Melody)-Talking Heads
- All Will Be-Ships
- Nothing But Love-I Am The Cosmos
- 45:33-LCD Soundsystem
- Caught In A Wave-Simian Mobile Disco feat. The Deep Throat Choir
- Time Don’t Wait-Louie Vega feat. Toni C
- Atomic Bomb-Hot Chip
- Slippery People-Talking Heads
- Pleasure-Le Galaxie
- Half-Light (Night Version)-George Fitzgerald feat. Tracey Thorne
- Dreams-Fleetwood Mac (Gigamesh Mix)
- Swoon-The Chemical Brothers (Lindstrom & Prins Thomas Mix)
- Burning Down The House-Talking Heads
- Miami-Baxter Dury
- Bonnie & Clyde-Serge Gainsbourg
- Wherever-Halo Maud
- Inside & Out-Feist
- Ocean-Goldfrapp feat. Dave Gahan
- I Can’t Give Everything Away-David Bowie
- Lost-Natalie Prass
- To Be Loved-Joan As Police Woman
- New York-St Vincent
- I Say A Little Prayer-Aretha Franklin
- Without You-Tobias Jesso Junior
- Navigate-The Hedge Schools
- Under The Pressure-The War On Drugs