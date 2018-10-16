The Beat Goes On Sun 7th Oct '18
- Let’s Dance-David Bowie (Live at BBC Radio Theatre 2000)
- Transmission-Joy Division
- White Star Liner-Public Service Broadcasting
- Dreams-Fleetwood Mac (Gigamesh Mix)
- Reach Out-Tuff City Kids feat. Joe Goddard
- Controversy-Prince
- A Fifth Of Beethoven-Henri-Pierre Noel (The Reflex Edit)
- Dive-Saint Etienne
- Thinking Of You-Sister Sledge (Dimitri From Paris Mix)
- O Caminho Do Bem-Tim Maia
- Strawberry Letter 23-Shuggie Otis
- White Coats-Baxter Dury, Etienne De Crecy & Delilah Holiday
- Tonite-LCD Souundsystem
- Gimme Shelter-The Rolling Stones (V’s Edit)
- Love Honey, Love Heartache-Man Friday
- Arms Length-UNKLE
- From Night To Night-New Jackson
- Nevermind-Leonard Cohen (Pillow Talk Mix)
- Girlfriend-Christine & The Queens
- Serious-Donna Allen
- I’m Not In Love Anymore-Late Nite Tuff Guy
- Jacuzzi Rollercoaster-Roisin Murphy
- Tomorrow-Nightmares on Wax feat. LSK
- My Jamaican Guy-Grace Jones
- California Dreaming-Bobby Womack
- Cherry-Jungle
- Kingdom-Maribou State
- Solid Soul-Barabarossa
- Vienna-Ultravox
- Again-Villagers
- Graceland-Paul Simon
- Everybody Loves You-Soak
- Tin Man-Saint Sister
- Wanderer-Cat Power
- One Step Ahead-Aretha Franklin
- Looking Up-Carrie Cleveland