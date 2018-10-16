  1. Let’s Dance-David Bowie (Live at BBC Radio Theatre 2000)
  2. Transmission-Joy Division
  3. White Star Liner-Public Service Broadcasting
  4. Dreams-Fleetwood Mac (Gigamesh Mix)
  5. Reach Out-Tuff City Kids feat. Joe Goddard
  6. Controversy-Prince
  7. A Fifth Of Beethoven-Henri-Pierre Noel (The Reflex Edit)
  8. Dive-Saint Etienne
  9. Thinking Of You-Sister Sledge (Dimitri From Paris Mix)
  10. O Caminho Do Bem-Tim Maia
  11. Strawberry Letter 23-Shuggie Otis
  12. White Coats-Baxter Dury, Etienne De Crecy & Delilah Holiday
  13. Tonite-LCD Souundsystem
  14. Gimme Shelter-The Rolling Stones (V’s Edit)
  15. Love Honey, Love Heartache-Man Friday
  16. Arms Length-UNKLE
  17. From Night To Night-New Jackson
  18. Nevermind-Leonard Cohen (Pillow Talk Mix)
  19. Girlfriend-Christine & The Queens
  20. Serious-Donna Allen
  21. I’m Not In Love Anymore-Late Nite Tuff Guy
  22. Jacuzzi Rollercoaster-Roisin Murphy
  23. Tomorrow-Nightmares on Wax feat. LSK
  24. My Jamaican Guy-Grace Jones
  25. California Dreaming-Bobby Womack
  26. Cherry-Jungle
  27. Kingdom-Maribou State
  28. Solid Soul-Barabarossa
  29. Vienna-Ultravox
  30. Again-Villagers
  31. Graceland-Paul Simon
  32. Everybody Loves You-Soak
  33. Tin Man-Saint Sister
  34. Wanderer-Cat Power
  35. One Step Ahead-Aretha Franklin
  36. Looking Up-Carrie Cleveland