Guilty pleasure songs are a wonderful thing. Feeling down? Guilty pleasure song. Long drive? Guilty pleasure song. Showering? Definitely a guilty pleasure song. There are many tunes out there that fall into the category, most of which graced us with their existence in the 90s.

This morning on Early Breakfast we decided to unburden ourselves and reveal our favourite guilty pleasure songs:

Pam the finest guilty pleasure ever. Vanessa Amorosi Absolutely Everybody. Quality cheddar pleasure. Niall in Tipp

My guilty pleasure is Britney Spears...Especially the song called Everytime...this is from a big heavy metal fan who is off to see Slayer in 3 Arena and is going to Slane next June..Michael in Wicklow

Morning Pam, my guilty pleasure would have to be the The Divine Comedy. Love his voice. Mick in Laois

I still have my Now That's What I Call Music 52 CD. Only comes out when I'm on long journeys on my own! Colin

A-ha. Enough said. Davy from Athy

Phil Collins bad Status Quo. It's because of my Mum. My mates don't know my dirty secret.

I was a massive Busted fan as a teenager and I found all my CDs recently... They’ve been on repeat since. Clare

Hi Pamela my guilty pleasure is s-club 7. I'm 27 and still love it. Martin in Kildare

Guilty pleasure Peter Andre. Mysterious girl. I'm a 45 year old bloke.

My guilty pleasure is Copacabana by Barry Manilow. What a great feelgood song. Lorraine from Dundalk

Hi Pamela my guilty pleasure is Bros from Lloyd