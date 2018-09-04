Never have I instigated such a divisive and passionate topic on Instagram. It all started so innocently - I decided to have a cup of tea and a biscuit (the baby wanted it).

And when it comes to dunkabiliy, a custard cream is yer only man... the perfect biscuit. So simple, so delicious. A deserved winning classic.

WELL. Pandora's box was opened and the masses arrived with their pitchforks and... kind of told me off a bit. The conversation continued this morning on Early Breakfast and listeners were just as passionate:

“PAULA, you are woman after my own heart! The custard cream is the single most fantastic biscuit ever created, EVER! I have regular snaccidents (accidentally eat whole packet) with them, will mostly likely die from a custard cream overdose!” - Joe in Wicklow

“Custard creams are lovely. But you can't beat chocolate digestives to dunk in your tea. The chocolate melts just slightly with a 2 sec dunk of half the biscuit” – PC

“Love the custard creams Paula but for a special treat you can't bate the KING of all biscuits- TOFFEE POPS HHHHMMMMMMMMM!” - Gaz in Galway

“Hi Paula. My favourite dunkable biscuit is the Hobnob. It's a compromise though, as it drinks half your tea” - Baz in Monaghan

“Hi Paula. My sister loves twix as a straw in her tea then eat the soft inside afterwards.” - Barry from Omagh en route to Dundrum Shopping Centre

Hi Paula Jacobs have new bikkie - Milano cream wafer bikkie fab. Can’t eat 1 or 2, has to be half a packet!” - Menopausal lady again!

“Paula I'm with you on the custard creams. I buy the Dunnes own brand and I'll have them in my van as a little treat, it's not unheard of for my wife to rob my keys, sneak out to my van and come back in with full pockets. Addictive little fellas they are” - Niall in Tipp

But i do need help with my addiction to jaffa cakes @sweetpmac pic.twitter.com/pmPIv1jdbw — Pamela Brophy (@PamelaBrophy02) September 4, 2018

“Wagon Wheel like my ex” - Dec in Dublin

“Hi, Jaffa Cakes all the way - bite the sponge off around first, chocolate off the jelly, sponge holding on to the jelly and then jelly. Tea afterwards!” – Patricia

Mornin' @sweetpmac Only way to have any biscuit is tea in a liverpool mug and you will set for the day @TodayFM pic.twitter.com/Lhukr1i7Rx — Pamela Brophy (@PamelaBrophy02) September 4, 2018

“Milk choc hobnobs, the ultimate biscuit. Love the show Paula!” - Kieran Dungarvan '

“Paula. Yesterday I witnessed something. And I'm not ok with it. Jacobs crackers dunked in tea......!”

“Rich tea with butter Paula!”

“Paula had a purple snack recently and I was so let down, down sized and very little chocolate on each end” - Pam

“Paula, ya can't beat the chocolate finger. Take a tiny bite off each end & then use as a straw in your tea. OMG! Needless to say the packet doesn't last long in our house!!”

“Paula, what you NEED to do is bite the two chocolate ends off a Kit Kat finger, use the finger as a straw to drink a small mouthful of tea, then eat the finger!”

“Morning, I know a Time-out is technically a bar but have you ever bitten both ends off and sucked warm tea through it like a straw, absolutely amazing!”

“Rich tea is for milk... not for tea.., nice though!”

@sweetpmac The 'Purple Snack' is the king of the dunker! All of the chocolate anyone might need dunked in their tea with the crunchy inner bit like your favorite custard cream has! — Mark Pollock (@markpollock) September 4, 2018

“Paula, white chocolate and cranberry cookies from Aldi. Soooooo good!” - Jamie in Kildare

“Paula these are by far are the best biscuits: Fox's Viennese thank me later orgasmic!” - Murt Kildare

“Malted milk. Perfect!”

“A Tuc dipped in tea - ya have to be a real dunker to get this one right it's just a quick dunk or else it falls apart. The saltiness of the Tuc mixed with the sweetness of the tea… it's amazing!” - Shane in Wexford

“Morning Paula, loving your hard hitting journalism Matt Cooper could learn a thing or 2. My fave biscuit is those Kimberley’s covered in chocolate and second a beautifully foil wrapped Viscount and I would dip both. Loving your show taking me to work!” - JB just heading from Clonmel to work in Douglas

“Good morning Paula you can't beat Bourbon Creams dipping into my black coffee all this talk of biscuits I have to go buy some now on the way to work have a good day!” - Con County Louth

“Fox’s chocolate chip cookie buttered with Nutella!” - Peter

“It’s got to be digestive cheesecake biscuits in tea YUMMY!”