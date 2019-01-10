First dates can be daunting. How do you introduce yourself? Do you shake hands or do an awkward hug? How formal do you need to be?

You want to make a good first impression without looking like you're trying too hard.

Well it turns out, the average person makes up their mind on someone within 27 seconds. Research carried out by American grooming brand Dollar Shave Club has found some pretty interesting stats.

70% of us make up our mind on someone before they even speak and the average person knows within 15 minutes if they want a second date or not.

Interestingly, the most important thing when making a good first impression is how you smell.

85% of people surveyed said they are more likely to feel positive about someone if they like how they smell.

Other factors that contribute to making a good first impression are:

Smiling (53%)

Politeness (53%)

Eye contact (49%)

Listening (48%)

Body language (44%)

Tone of voice (44%)

Being well dressed (42%)

And the biggest turn offs?

Bad manners (64%)

Poor hygiene (59%)

On the phone too much (53%)

Talking about an ex (53%)

Bragging (52%)