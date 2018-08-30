Paul McLoone is our resident music specialist and has had a browse at Electric Picnic's line up, picking some of the acts he thinks you should pop on your must see list.

Fontaines DC

Listeners to the show will know how much Paul likes these guys. A Fontaines DC live show is something else, Grian Chatten the lead singer has a captivating stage presence, he has the ability to own the audience in minutes. Do not miss one of Ireland's hottest Rock'N'Roll prospects.

Body & Soul Arena Main Stage, Saturday 8.15pm

St Vincent

There are people still raving about Annie Clark's legendary appearance with David Byrne at EP 2013. I am one of them! Her recent live stripped back shows in Dublin's Olympia were incredible.

Electric Arena Sunday 9pm

Garbage

Iconic 90s band who are still creating amazing albums. 2016 saw them release Strange Little Birds and this year we have a very special re issue of Version 2.0 which is 20 years old. Go just to witness Shirley Manson own the stage and relive this classic from the 90s.

Still sounds as good today.

Main Stage Sunday 4.15pm

The Minutes

If you like being rocked into your soul, then catch a very special live performance from show favourites The Minutes. The Dublin trio have released some new music this year and are gearing up for an album release in the near future.

Sure look at our own Paul in the video!

Jerry Fish Stage Sunday 9.35PM

Whenyoung

Keeping with hot Irish talent. Whenyoung, Limerick natives, based in London. If you love catchy indie pop tunes that are earworms, then get front and centre for Whenyoung. These guys have supported Patti Smith and Nick Cave this summer. They play twice in Stradbally. Catch them at Other Voices Stage on Saturday at 4.30pm.

Latest single 'Dreams' is a tribute to the great Dolores O'Riordan.

FAT PUPPY Earthship Stage, Body and Soul arena, Saturday 10.15pm

ASH

Oh Yeah they tookover the Paul McLoone Show a few months back, you can listen to that here.

ASH Takeover The Paul McLoone Show

Their blistering album 'Islands' released earlier this year is becoming one of our favourite albums of 2018.

Main Stage Friday 6pm

Mavis Staples

Do not miss the opportunity to catch the legendary Mavis Staples of The Staples Sisters. A huge activist back in the 60s for civil rights in Chicago, she met Aretha Franklin and they became friends. She is truly unique so go and see Soul royalty in action.

Main Stage Saturday 5.15pm