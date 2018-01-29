Cork native Allie Sherlock who's busking video went viral last year, has just appeared on The Ellen Show.

The 12 year old budding star wowed the audience with her voice. Ellen was delighted to have Allie on the show, where she spoke about currently working with One Republics Ryan Tedder. Ryan is one of the most prolific song writers at the moment, think Beyonce's 'Halo', Leona Lewis 'Bleeding Love', Adelle 'Rumour Has It' and you get the idea.

Allie has a big path ahead of her and we at Today FM wish her the very best and look forward to hearing what she records.