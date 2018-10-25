The sad news of the death of concert promoter John Reynolds has been confirmed by his family this evening.

Statement issued by the Reynolds family confirms the sudden death of music promoter John Reynolds pic.twitter.com/WnX39h4BKy — Fran McNulty (@franmcnulty) October 25, 2018

John Reynolds who founded Electric Picnic, and created the magic behind All Together Now, has been a huge friend of the station, all of us here at Today FM send our deepest condolences to his family and his friends at this very sad time.

The Irish Music scene has been shaped for the better by his vision.

RIP John Reynolds