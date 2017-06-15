Imelda May isn't a stranger to a bit of an old session every now and again.

The singer who made her name in the clubs and pubs of Dublin before she hit the big time in 2003, was spotted in The Cobblestone Pub (Smithfield, Dublin) on Wednesday night.

The wonderful @ImeldaOfficial dropped into us this evening for a few tunes with Mick O'Grady and Jesse Smith with @SkyArts! #TrueDub #Dublin pic.twitter.com/W7s9AZ0QHZ — Cobblestone Dublin (@CobblestoneDub) June 14, 2017

She obviously enjoyed herself as she tweeted them back soon after:

thanks for a great night! Guinness and tunes flowing! — Imelda May (@ImeldaOfficial) June 15, 2017

The Cobbelstone pub in Smithfield is one of the most famous spots for traditional music in the city.

Pop in at nearly any time, 7 days a week, and you're likely to find some of the best trad players/singers knocking back a pint of plain and rattling through old ballads.

The visit wasn't as impromptu as it first seemed as a Sky Arts TV crew accompanied her.

Sky Arts told Today FM that the shoot was for "Tony Visconti's Unsigned Heroes show".

They were in town to shoot a "a celebration of the music produced and worked on by Tony Visconti and will feature lesser and unknown musicians from around the UK and Ireland along side more established music legends".

Tony Visconti is a legendary music producer having worked with David Bowie, T. Rex, Iggy Pop, Morrissey and our own Boomtown Rats and Thin Lizzy.

Recently, Imelda posted a video of herself stopping in the street to sing 'Molly Malone' with a busker in London. The heartwarming video has been viewed more 209,000 times!

"Monday night on the streets of London!" was the caption given to the video by the Dublin native.

Imelda only recently released her new album ‘Life. Love. Flesh. Blood’ and takes to the 3Arena on December 22.

All photos from Cobblestone Pub Twitter.