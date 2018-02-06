Katie Laffan is about to drop her brand new single 'Aversion' this Friday.

She is Louise Duffy's Play Irish Artist of the week and Louise will be playing the new single on tonight's show.

Returning to a solo approach after spending 2017 with a full band. A further taste of what’s to come can be found in the form of new single ‘Aversion’, a meeting of spacey production and exquisite pop melodies. As with all her lyrics, the song offers a very personal insight into the topics that inspire Laffan – in this case the struggle for self-expression and the fear of being yourself in light of peer pressure.

