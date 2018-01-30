There must be something magical in the water up in Derry at the moment. A whopper amount of talent is on offer and yet another band has emerged with a really catchy pop tune.

Meet Lavengro, 5 lads from Derry who have been honing their sound over the past two years.

We are delighted to have them as our #PlayIrishToday Artist of the week.

Here is a taster of their song 'Think' which will be played by Louise Duffy on tonight's Lost in Music.

7pm.