Here's a look at some of the artists who have yet to collect the prize..

Björk

Iceland's most iconic export, Björk has yet to collect a Grammy despite being nominated 13 times!

Katy Perry

Love her or hate her, Katy Perry's Teenage Dream album from 2010 broke record after record and nabbed her five number 1's and with 13 Grammys nominations, she's yet to win one!

Tupac

"How?!" we hear you cry! But yes Tupac, never won despite being nominated for six Grammys.

Queens of the Stone Age

Another shocker! Nominated a plenty but this supergroup have yet to win either!

Diana Ross

The Supremes songstress has never won either, such robbery!

